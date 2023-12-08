Missoula woman admits to stealing U.S. Forest Service truck

MISSOULA — A Missoula woman accused of stealing a $40,000 pickup truck from the U.S. Forest Service admitted to a theft crime on Friday, December 8, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced that Kasey Nichol Hugs, 39, pleaded guilty to theft of government property.

Hugs faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that on December 26, 2020, a white Dodge Ram 2500 crew cab pickup truck, valued at approximately $40,000, was stolen from the Missoula Forest Service Fire Sciences Laboratory.

Surveillance footage showed a female, later determined to be Hugs, walking among the parked vehicles attempting to gain access to them.

Hugs eventually opened the driver door of the Dodge and drove it off the lot.

On January 19, 2021, the truck was located on the side of Highway 200 in Lincoln.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found documents bearing the name, Kasey Hugs, a gray backpack that Hugs appeared to be wearing the night she stole the truck and several receipts from Missoula businesses.

Surveillance video on the dates and times listed on the receipts showed Hugs at those businesses.

Sentencing was set for April 10, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen and Hugs was detained pending further proceedings.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case. The U.S. Forest Service and Missoula Police Department conducted the investigation.