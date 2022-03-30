Missoula woman sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking

MISSOULA - A Missoula woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release on drug trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson says Sadie Marie Todd, 45, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. Judge Christensen also ordered the forfeiture of $6,895 in U.S. currency.

The government alleged in court documents that on May 11, 2021, Missoula Police Department officers searched Todd’s residence pursuant to a state warrant.

Officers recovered meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Todd admitted during an interview that she had the drugs and paraphernalia in her residence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.