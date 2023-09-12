Missoula woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

MISSOULA - A 34-year-old Missoula woman was sentenced on drug charges on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says that U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy sentenced Lindsay Ann Rumph to 70 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

Rumph had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in April 2023.

The government alleged in court documents that on February 4, 2023, a traffic stop was made in Missoula County on the vehicle Rumph was driving and a search of the vehicle turned up meth, fentanyl pills, various drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and $279.

Rumph was interviewed after the traffic stop and admitted that drugs would be found in both the vehicle and on her person, according to a news release. An analysis of the meth performed by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency Western Laboratory it was more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.