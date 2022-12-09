Missoula woman sentenced to prison on meth trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing methamphetamine will spend four years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich added that 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe was also been sentenced to three years of supervised release on Thursday.

Hartsoe had pleaded guilty in August to the distribution of meth.

The government alleged in court documents that in April 2021, law enforcement made a controlled purchase of meth from Hartsoe.

Hartsoe was interviewed later and admitted that she had sold meth.

Co-defendant Devin Neil Farley was sentenced in November to eight years in prison for his conviction in the case.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department, Flathead Tribal Police and Northwest Drug Task Force.