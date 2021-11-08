Watch
Montana casino shooting victims identified

Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 08, 2021
BAINVILLE — The victims of a shooting over the weekend at a rural Montana casino have been identified.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a social media post Monday that surveillance video recovered from the Stateline Casino near Bainville appears to show 56-year-old Bradford Mann of Williston, N.D. shot and killed his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Mann, also of Williston, and 63-year-old Scot Panasuk of Bainville, before shooting himself.

The sheriff said the motive for the Saturday shooting, which law enforcement previously described as a likely double-murder/suicide, is not known and the investigation continues.

