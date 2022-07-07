Montana man arrested after receiving narcotics in mail

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday after being arrested Wednesday when he reportedly received a delivery of narcotics in the mail.

Alexander Blaze Eichfeld, 27, was charged with two felony charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday. Eichfeld’s bail was set at $15,000.

According to charging documents, a detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force was made aware that Eichfeld was reportedly actively dealing cocaine in Bozeman.

A confidential source informed the detective that Eichfeld was receiving cocaine in the mail from Oregon.

A United States Postal Inspector was contacted and placed a mail watch on Eichfeld’s address.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the inspector informed the detective that a suspicious package bound for Eichfeld was intercepted and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the package.

Inside the package were two vacuum-sealed bags containing white powder.

One bag weighed 77.9 grams and tested positive for cocaine.

The second bag weighed 13.2 grams and was not tested due to the possibility of it being fentanyl.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the package, without the narcotics inside, was delivered to Eichfeld’s residence and the man was arrested.

During a search of Eichfeld’s home, multiple items of paraphernalia including a digital scale and 40 Xanax pills were reportedly found.

During an interview with an investigator, Eichfeld reportedly said he had been receiving narcotics in the mail for a few months and he was distributing the drugs due to the economy being tough.

Eichfeld’s next court appearance is set for July 22, 2022.