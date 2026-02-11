Montana man charged with distributing 45 pounds of meth from mother's basement

BILLINGS — A Billings man was charged in federal court Tuesday with allegedly distributing about 45 pounds of meth stored in the basement of his mother's home in Laurel, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Lane Demarais, 45, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life, fines of up to $10 million and at least five years of supervised release if convicted of the charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Demarais was arrested Feb. 5 after federal agents and other law enforcement searched Demarais' home, a storage facility and his 78-year-old mother's home in Laurel, according to court documents.

During previous surveillance of Demarais' vehicles, agents observed numerous trips at all times, day and night, to his mother's home, often using obscure routes that an agent called a "heat run" designed to throw off law enforcement, according to court documents.

Agents found a small basement room in his mother's home with a safe. After a locksmith opened the safe, agents found 45 individual packaged bundles of meth, each weighing about a pound, along with several firearms, according to court documents. In addition, agents found digital scales, drug use paraphernalia and more than $31,000 in cash.

Agents also allegedly found additional guns in Demarais' truck.

Demarais' mother told agents he entered her home whenever he pleased, and she was unaware of the safe. She was not charged.

Agents were tipped off to Demarais in the fall of 2025, when they questioned a person who allegedly said he purchased meth from Demarais. They found text messages where the two discussed trips to Demarais' mother's home, according to court documents.

Agents said they believe Demarais was dealing large quantities of meth obtained from California.

The investigation was conducted by the EMHIDTA, which includes agents and officers from the FBI, DEA, Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole. Service of the search warrants included assistance from the Billings Police Department Street Crimes Unit, SWAT Team, and Drone Team, the Laurel Police Department, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office TRT.

Demarais was detained in Yellowstone County jail pending his next court hearing later this month.