Montana cat competing to be America's Favorite Pet

BOZEMAN — Check out this paws-itively adorable story, featuring a Bozeman cat.

Cleopatra, better known as Cleo, is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet competition. She is currently in second place in her group. The one-year-old was found in an abandoned house last year, weighing just three pounds.

Flash forward, she now weighs 12 pounds, is owned by Bozeman resident Lisa Giroux, and has made her debut in two calendars. As Lisa says, Cleo enjoys fresh turkey and tuna fish and loves to play.

MTN News Lisa, owner, with Cleo.

The America’s Favorite Pet annual competition invites people to cast online votes for their favorite furry friend.

The contest winners receive $10,000 and a feature on the cover of the Modern Cat or Modern Dog magazine. Some of the proceeds from the competition go toward nonprofit PAWS, which rehabilitates animals.

“We’re happy to have her; she is a joy in my life, and I think she’s happy here too,” said owner Lisa Giroux. “I’m just a proud mama.”

If you think Cleo is the purr-fect fit to make it to the quarterfinals of the America’s Favorite Pet competition, visit this link.