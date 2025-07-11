Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana man charged with murder in cold case

Austin Clowes, 25, of Bozeman, has been arrested in the cold case murder of Steven Kilwein.
Steven Kilwein
BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police held a press conference Friday morning to announce the arrest of Austin Clowes, 25, of Bozeman, in the cold case murder of Steven Kilwein.

The murder took place in Bozeman on June 13, 2021.

Austin Clowes, 25, charged in cold case murder.
Clowes was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, July 10, 2025, charged with deliberate homicide.

He's being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center on $1 million bond.

According to charging documents, Clowes was initially linked to the murder through his cell phone and later through DNA.

Clowes is expected to be seen this morning at Gallatin County Justice Court.

