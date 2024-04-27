Montana man found guilty of 3 counts of attempted deliberate homicide

BILLINGS — A jury found a 40-year-old Billings man guilty Friday on all counts for shooting three people in August 2023, including his pregnant wife and son.

Darrell Bryant was convicted of three charges of attempted deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. His trial presided by Judge Collete Davies lasted five days.

Prosecutors argued that Bryant broke down the front door of his home, then shot his pregnant wife, 16-year-old son and his son's friend. All survived.

A standoff ensued before police realized he had fled with his girlfriend to Columbus, where he was later arrested.