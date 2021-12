GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man who admitted to inducing a minor girl in Pennsylvania to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself, was sentenced in federal court on Dec. 2.

Andrew Donovan Carter, 29, pleaded guilty in August to sexual exploitation of a child.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Carter to 25 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.