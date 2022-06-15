Montana man sentenced to 30 years for shooting 2 in Hardin

A Billings man was sentenced Tuesday by a Big Horn County judge to 30 years in prison for shooting two people at the Love's truck stop in Hardin in the fall of 2019, according to Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris.

Gary Jackson Hugs Jr., 31, had pleaded guilty to two felony charges of assault with a weapon on April 12, according to Harris.

Big Horn County District Court Judge Matthew J. Wald sentenced Hugs Jr. to consecutive 15-year sentences, one for each charge. He was already serving a 15-year sentence, with 10 years suspended, for an assault with a weapon charge in Yellowstone County.

On Oct. 25, 2019, Hugs Jr. shot one man in the face and another three times in the abdomen outside the truck stop. During the incident, an off-duty Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden, Jacob Barzon, fired at Hugs Jr. in an attempt to defend the two men who were shot.

Both men were severely injured but recovered.

Here's the full news release from Harris: