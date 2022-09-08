Montana nurse sentenced for diverting drugs

MISSOULA - Nichole Lynn Zinda of Butte was sentenced on Thursday after admitting in May to charges that she diverted drugs while working as a nurse at a Butte hospital, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Zinda, 37, was sentenced to five years of probation, according to a Department of Justice media release.

Court documents say Zinda was discovered diverting hydromorphone cartridges in September 2020. She pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022, to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the DEA, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and St. James Hospital.