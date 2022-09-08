Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Montana nurse sentenced for diverting drugs

Gavel
Jonathon Ambarian
Gavel
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:33:50-04

MISSOULA - Nichole Lynn Zinda of Butte was sentenced on Thursday after admitting in May to charges that she diverted drugs while working as a nurse at a Butte hospital, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Zinda, 37, was sentenced to five years of probation, according to a Department of Justice media release.

Court documents say Zinda was discovered diverting hydromorphone cartridges in September 2020. She pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022, to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the DEA, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and St. James Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App