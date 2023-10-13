Watch Now
Montana Public Service member Randy Pinocci arrested again

Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 13, 2023
GREAT FALLS — Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was arrested and booked into the Cascade County Detention Center on the morning of Friday, October 13, 2023.

He is facing two felony charges of tampering with a witness; this is the second time in recent weeks that Pinocci has been arrested.

Randy Pinocci
Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci (October 13, 2023)

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said on Friday that the tampering charges stem from Pinocci allegedly asking two people to recant their previous statements made to investigators regarding the incident below.

Bond for Pinocci was set at $2,500.

We will update you as we get more information.

