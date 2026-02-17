Montana woman accused of murder-for-hire plot

HELENA — A Helena woman is accused of trying to arrange a murder-for-hire.

Amanda Ulee George, 34, has been charged with the felony count of solicitation of deliberate homicide.

According to court documents, a confidential informant contacted the Helena Police Department to report that George asked them to kill someone for her.

Documents don’t identify the victim nor their relationship to George, but they do detail George’s alleged plan, which included “hitting the victim over the head with a blunt object,” then placing pills in the victim’s hand and around the victim’s body to “make it look like a drug deal gone bad.”

An affidavit of probable cause states George told the informant she “had narcotics in her residence that could be used to stage the crime scene,” and she would benefit financially from the victim’s death.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to record George’s voice, and controlled phone calls were conducted between the informant and George. According to court documents, while on the phone with the informant, George admitted to wanting to kill the victim multiple times.

George was arrested on Feb. 14. She could face up to 100 years or life in prison upon conviction.