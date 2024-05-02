Montana woman killed in hit-and-run traffic incident

BILLINGS — A 55-year-old Billings woman was killed Tuesday evening by a hit-and-run driver.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release the incident happened at 10:23 p.m. on King Avenue East near Haugen Street.

A vehicle traveling west struck the pedestrian in the street, then turned around and fled the scene eastbound toward Sugar Avenue, the press release states.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at a Billings hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

The vehicle that struck the woman has not been located, and the press release did not provide a description of the vehicle.