MT woman admits enticing spa employees to perform sexual services

BILLINGS - A Billings woman who owned and operated massage parlors in Billings admitted allegations on Tuesday that she enticed women to work and provide prostitution services in her businesses.

Kyong Cha Roberts, 68, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging her with coercion and enticement, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Roberts faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

A sentencing date is pending before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. Roberts was released pending further proceedings.

In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that from about 2016 through 2019, Roberts owned and operated massage parlors in Billings, including U-Spa and Happy Spa.

In June 2019, Roberts posted an advertisement in an online Korean newspaper, Kyocharo, seeking women to work in her massage business and provided her phone number.

A woman who was not identified contacted Roberts, who told the woman she could make around $5,000 per month at the massage parlor.

The woman talked over the phone with Roberts about sexual services being provided at U-Spa. She agreed to come to Billings, bought a bus ticket, arrived in June 2019 and began working at U-Spa.

The woman and Roberts discussed sexual services again. Customers typically would pay cash for services. Most customers received a massage and sexual services.

Prostitution is illegal in Montana.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

