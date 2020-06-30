Menu

Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

4 people found dead in Olney, homicide investigation underway

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Maren Siu/MTN News
4 people were found dead in Olney on June 30, 2020.
Olney Homicide Scene
Olney Homicide Scene
Olney homicides.jpg
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-30 16:14:04-04

KALISPELL — A homicide investigation is underway in Flathead County after four people were found dead on Tuesday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to an address in Olney at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of several subjects found deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Three victims were found inside a residence and a fourth victim was found outside the residence, according to a news release.

The Flathead County Crime Scene Team along with Flathead County Detectives are on scene investigating.

Sheriff Heino says further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.