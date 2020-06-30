4 people found dead in Olney, homicide investigation underway

KALISPELL — A homicide investigation is underway in Flathead County after four people were found dead on Tuesday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to an address in Olney at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of several subjects found deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Three victims were found inside a residence and a fourth victim was found outside the residence, according to a news release.

The Flathead County Crime Scene Team along with Flathead County Detectives are on scene investigating.

Sheriff Heino says further information will be released as the investigation continues.