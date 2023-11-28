Watch Now
Name of Red Lodge homicide victim released

Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 28, 2023
RED LODGE — Authorities on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, released the name of a Red Lodge homicide victim.

Rehn Peterson III, 44, was killed on November 21 in the 800 block of Bonner Avenue North.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a brief press release issued Tuesday that Peterson died in a shooting, although no other information was released including whether a suspect has been identified.

The case remains under investigation by the Red Lodge Police Department, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

