Northside road rage incident ends with shots fired, property damage

MISSOULA — Police in Missoula responded to a report of a road rage incident around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident happened in the vicinity of Cooley Street and ended with the suspect opening fire on an unspecified number of victims.

Missoula PD says no injuries were reported, but there was property damage.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

No further information was available. We will update you if we get more details.