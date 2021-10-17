Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Northside road rage incident ends with shots fired, property damage

No injuries were reported
items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 18:25:13-04

MISSOULA — Police in Missoula responded to a report of a road rage incident around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident happened in the vicinity of Cooley Street and ended with the suspect opening fire on an unspecified number of victims.

Missoula PD says no injuries were reported, but there was property damage.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

No further information was available. We will update you if we get more details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader