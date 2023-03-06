"Not credible" email threat against Columbia Falls High School investigated

COLUMBIA FALLS - Law enforcement is investigating an email threat against Columbia Falls High School.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and Wick noted there will be an additional police presence throughout the school district on Monday.

"As a school district, we wanted to share this information with you, as school safety is our top priority," Wick concluded in a letter sent to parents and students.

Read the full letter below:

March 6, 2023



Dear Parents, Guardians, and District staff,



Last night, Columbia Falls High School administration received a threatening email directed toward CFHS for March 6, 2023. The Columbia Falls Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Office were notified and in collaboration with school administration conducted an investigation.



After the investigation, a thorough video surveillance search, and an exhaustive physical search of the entire campus by a team of Sheriff’s Deputies with canine detection and Columbia Falls Police Officers, law enforcement determined that the threat was not credible. Even though the threat is not credible, there is an ongoing investigation, so no further information will be provided at this time. There will be extra police presence today, Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Columbia Falls High School and throughout the school district.



As a school district, we wanted to share this information with you, as school safety is our top priority.



Sincerely,



Dave Wick



School District 6 Superintendent



Read the full letter below:

Dear Kalispell Public School Community,



At approximately 2:30am I was notified that Columbia Falls High School administration received a threatening email directed toward CFHS for March 6, 2023.



The Columbia Falls Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Office were notified and in collaboration with school administration conducted an investigation.



They have determined that the threat is not credible but there is an ongoing investigation so no further information will be provided at this time.



Kalispell Public Schools has not received a threat at this time, but we are aware that other Districts in the state have received a similar email. After conferring with local police, we do not believe the threat to be credible; however, there will be extra police presence in our buildings this morning.



As a school district, we wanted to share this information with you, as school safety is our top priority. We believe that this is a hoax and is commonly referred to as “swatting” because it demands a police response and has the effect of causing a great deal of concern and disruption within our school communities. We will continue to monitor the situation with local law enforcement and will work closely with them and verify the accuracy and authenticity of any reports we receive. If the situation changes, you will receive an email directly from me.



Please reinforce with your child/ren that if they hear or see something, they need to say something. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify your school’s principal and local law enforcement immediately. We all play a role in keeping our schools and community safe. Thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.



Sincerely,

Micah Hill

Superintendent

Superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools Casey Bertram said in an email to families in the school district that school is canceled for BSD7 on Monday, March 6, 2023, due to a suspicious email threat.

Bertram said a specific school was not specified, and the district worked with law enforcement throughout the night. At this time, the threat is not believed to be credible, but school is canceled out of an abundance of caution.