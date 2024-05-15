Nurse practitioner accused of giving patients morphine against their will in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A nurse practitioner working at a Bozeman senior living facility is facing charges after allegedly giving two of her patients morphine against their will in March 2024.

Krysten Ashlee Gram, 31, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday, May 15 where she was charged with two counts of criminal endangerment.

Court documents say on March 26, a supervisor at Bozeman Lodge Independent & Assisted Living told a Bozeman Police detective she had become aware that Gram was allegedly giving two patients morphine despite their refusing the medication.

The supervisor said several employees made her aware of Gram’s alleged actions on the evening of March 24.

According to court documents, two patients at the facility — a 67-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman — were allotted three daily doses of morphine, but only upon their request.

Gram allegedly would ask the patients if they wanted their morphine and upon refusal, she would offer them a drink of water and squirt the medication into their mouths.

The supervisor told the detective she believed Gram was using the morphine unethically as a chemical restraint so Gram would not have to check on them as often.

Gram reportedly no longer works at Bozeman Lodge since the allegations came to light.

Court documents say both patients mostly received doses of morphine in the evening/early morning hours when Gram was on shift and not at other times.

The detective reportedly interviewed three witnesses who saw Gram give morphine to both patients after they refused it.

According to court documents, Gram told one of the witnesses, “Sometimes you have to trick them so they can feel better,” and “They don’t know what’s best for them.”

The detective said in court documents that Gram was interviewed at the Bozeman Public Safety Center where she told the detective she believed the witnesses had it out for her because she was too good at her job.

She reportedly denied giving patients morphine without their consent.

Gram was arrested after her interview and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. In court on Wednesday, her bail was set at $10,000. She is scheduled to make her initial appearance in District Court on May 31, 2024.