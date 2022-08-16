Over $200K in stolen property recovered in Missoula County

MISSOULA – Law enforcement has recovered over $200,000 in stolen property in the Missoula area.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith stated in a news release that “solid investigative work over several weeks” led detectives to recover the stolen property.

Two people were arrested following an incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane after a security camera alerted a homeowner who was on vacation about two males going into their home. The pair had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released.

Information obtained from the Aug. 3 incident resulted in a search warrant that was served at a separate residence where Missoula County detectives and deputies recovered several items of stolen property, according to Smith.

Smith says that law enforcement followed leads to a residence in the Potomac area on Aug. 11 where numerous pieces of stolen property were recovered. Additionally, information gathered at the scene led to the recovery of additional stolen property along US Highway 12 in the Graves Creek area.

Smith said that the recovery of the stolen property has solved several cases that have been reported to both the Sheriff's Office and the Missoula Police Department over the last several months. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service law enforcement personnel for their assistance.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated detectives who put the extra time and effort in to recover property for Missoula County residents,” stated Sheriff T.J. McDermott. “We are proud of the exceptional investigative work done by detectives. This is a win for all those in Missoula County.”

The Sheriff’s Office is working to contact those who had reported stolen property that has now been located. Smith says the investigation is continuing and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to the burglaries and thefts is asked to contact Detective Sunderland at 406-531-0766.

