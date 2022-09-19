Watch Now
Park County Sheriff's Office: Body found in camper investigated as homicide

Park County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 19, 2022
A body was found in a camper by the Park County Sheriff’s Office near Emigrant on Monday.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, his office responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the discovery are not determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park COunty Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050.

We will update you if we receive more information.

