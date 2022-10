MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are looking for the public's help in finding a person who fired a gun at a car on Tuesday.

The Missoula Police Department reports that at approximately 5:45 p.m. a truck drove past a Subaru parked on the 1700 block of North Avenue and the driver of the pickup shot out the driver's side window.

Anyone who can help identify the pickup truck is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300.