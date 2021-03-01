Pie Hole turns to community for theft investigation

MISSOULA — On February 3, Pie Hole, a popular spot for late night pizza was closing down operations.

Before locking the door, the closing employee went to use the restroom. When they returned, they discovered the till was open and missing money - more than a couple hundred dollars.

“I didn’t really suspect it was any of our employees, so we checked the footage and we got what we got,” Parker Christiansen, Pie Hole Manager said in an interview.

Security footage from the night showed three individuals entering the establishment - one approached the cash register and grabbed what was inside.

After an investigation was opened, Pie Hole turned to social media.

“It took about three weeks to actually post the video. We wanted to make sure that was okay with the detective who was on the investigation. But once we realized they didn’t have much on the scene, we looked to our community, and the community really helped us out,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen told MTN News the decision was made on Thursday to post to Instagram with footage of the burglary, and a call was made asking Missoula about any leads of information about those on film.

“We’ve just noticed a large increase in the sleuth community. People just ready to jump on something. I think people are working from home and they’re just happy to help,” Christiansen said.

With dozens of responses online, the business now has leads on the suspect.