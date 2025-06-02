Police announce arrest of arson suspect in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings police announced Monday morning that a man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly setting fire to a South Side residence.

Police said in a press release that the fire at 2720 Fourth Avenue South was reported Saturday at 6:42 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing someone running from the apartment, and officers arrested 27-year-old Reese Gray several blocks away.

No serious injuries were reported, although the occupant of the apartment told MTN News a stranger saved her life by alerting her to the blaze.

A cat was found dead inside the apartment.

Gray, of Hardin, has been booked into the Yellowstone County jail on possible charges of arson, criminal endangerment, and animal cruelty.