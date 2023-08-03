Police discover large amount of fentanyl, meth during Montana traffic stop

BOZEMAN — A Butte man was arrested on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 after police allegedly found more than 200 suspected fentanyl pills and 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine in the man’s truck during a traffic stop in Belgrade.

Edward William Cocking, 32, was scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, a Belgrade Police officer stopped Cocking around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and West Main Street for speeding and having studded tires on his truck after May 31.

Cocking was found to be on probation for two prior possession of dangerous drug convictions. A probation officer authorized a search of his truck.

Police allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia and 2.7 grams of methamphetamine during an initial search of the truck, which was halted when Cocking stated the truck was not his.

Cocking was arrested and held on a probation violation at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Court documents say while in custody, Cocking yelled at officers, “You guys are f***ing up a big bust right now, 3 pounds, 3 pounds you’re f***ing up, you’re never gonna find it without me.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the truck and allegedly found a total of approximately 234 pills presumed to be fentanyl, a digital scale with drug residue, and more than $900 in cash.

Cocking’s two prior convictions for possession of dangerous drugs are out of Powell County for a 2018 offense and Silver Bow County in 2019.

Cocking remains in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.