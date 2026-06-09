Police investigating assaults and vehicle break-ins in Missoula

The Missoula Police Department is investigating what it says are two "random" assaults and two vehicle break-ins that occurred in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood during the overnight hours of June 8-9, 2026.

Detectives believe the incidents may be related. They happened between about 11:15 p.m. and 1:15 a.m.

Officers are asking residents and businesses in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood to review any available surveillance footage recorded between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. for suspicious activity.

Detectives are attempting to identify a male who may be connected to these incidents. He is about 6 feet tall with red hair, scraggly beard, wearing a green and black plaid jacket, possibly carrying a black backpack, and may be in possession of a rifle, shotgun, or other long object. It is possible that the suspect is no longer wearing the clothing from the assaults.

Residents are encouraged to check their yards and surrounding property for any objects that may have been used as a weapon. The suspect may have discarded the item in the area.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or who has surveillance video that may assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Smith at 406-552-6335 or by email at smithe@ci.missoula.mt.us .

Residents are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately.

If you see an individual matching this description, do not approach them.

Call 911 immediately and provide as much information as possible to dispatchers, including updated clothing description and direction of travel.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

