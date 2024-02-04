Police investigating shooting at Billings apartment building

Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the Colonial apartments on Billings South Side.

Police received the call after 6 p.m., and a large presence surrounded the complex at 223 S. 27th St., temporarily closing the street.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the forearm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Billings police at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and was not cooperative in the investigation, according to police.

Police said they plan to send a statement later.