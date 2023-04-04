Watch Now
Police investigating stabbing in North Billings

Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:39:42-04

BILLINGS - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries from a stabbing Monday afternoon on the 700 block of North 24th Street, Billings police said on social media.

Police responded to the call around 4:30 p.m.

The woman was discovered with several stab wounds and taken to a local hospital, police said.

No arrested were made. Detectives were on the scene.

