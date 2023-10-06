Police investigating string of shootings in Billings

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department is investigating a string of shootings early on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the Billings Heights.

Police said on social media that shortly after 1 a.m. officers responded to several reports of shots being fired near the 1400 block of Lake Elmo Drive.

As officers were checking the area they were advised that a residence in the 1300 block of Lake Elmo Drive had been shot.

"Officers located numerous shell casings near the residence," police stated. "A 66-year-old male victim had been standing in the window that had been shot at but he was not injured."

After the shooting, a male suspected reportedly crossed the street and pointed a firearm at a victim after the suspect was caught in the victim's truck, the post states.

The suspect caused minor damage to an apartment building by breaking out a window before fleeing the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Residents in the area told MTN News Thursday violence is increasing in the neighborhood.

"It’s definitely a regular occurrence. It’s like I can’t wake up and check Facebook and know that nothing’s going to happen the night before. There’s always something that’s occurring from day to day now," said Bobbie Gunnels, who lives in the area.

