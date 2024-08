BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating a "suspicious death" in the Heights that happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

Officers responded to a medical call at the 1100 block of Erb Circle to find a male dead at the scene, Lt. Matt Lennick wrote on social media.

According to Lennick, officers became concerned during the initial investigation and called the department's investigative unit.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.