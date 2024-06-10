Police officer hit by vehicle, suspect shot in Cut Bank

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating what it calls a "critical incident" in Cut Bank that happened on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

A news release from DCI says that at about 1:20 a.m., a Cut Bank police officer saw a "disorderly individual" in the street outside a bar, and when the officer approached, the person ran to a parked vehicle in the Pioneer Bar parking lot.

When he was ordered out of the car, the suspect reportedly drove over the officer, who responded by firing his duty weapon at the man.

The 42-year-old suspect was hit by the gunfire and is in critical condition as of mid-day on Saturday, according to DCI.

The officer was injured and received medical treatment; he is expected to make a full recovery. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds.

The names of the suspect and the officer have not yet been released.

MTN News

“I’m glad to hear the officer survived the incident – the outcome could have been much worse,” DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “Every investigation into officer-involved critical incidents takes considerable time as our agents are always responsive, intentional, and thorough when processing the scene and following up with interviews, ballistics, and toxicology.”

“I’m extremely thankful that our officer survived this critical incident,” Cut Bank Police Chief Mike Schultz said. “This event unfolded rapidly and could have had fatal consequences for a valued public servant and his family.”

The Cut Bank Police Department requested that DCI investigate the vehicular assault and subsequent shooting in the interest of transparency.

The news release says that once the investigation is complete, the results will be submitted to the Glacier County Attorney for consideration of appropriate charges.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

