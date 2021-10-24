Police pursuit in Missoula ends in Target Range neighborhood Saturday night

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department confirmed officers initiated a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night, the second suspect pursuit that took place on Saturday.

The pursuit took officers through the Target Range neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. and ended off South Avenue West, behind the elementary school by the quarry.

Missoula PD told MTN News that there is no danger to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

Jeannette Smith, Missoula County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, told MTN News that "Missoula Search and Rescue mobilized and assisted with [a] river search."

Law enforcement was still on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

No further information is available at this time. We will report updates as we get them.