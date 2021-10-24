Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police pursuit in Missoula ends in Target Range neighborhood Saturday night

Second police pursuit of the day in Missoula
items.[0].videoTitle
A high-speed pursuit took law enforcement through Target Range Saturday night, Oct. 23
missou pursuit 102421.jpg
Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 18:23:03-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department confirmed officers initiated a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night, the second suspect pursuit that took place on Saturday.

The pursuit took officers through the Target Range neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. and ended off South Avenue West, behind the elementary school by the quarry.

Missoula PD told MTN News that there is no danger to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

Jeannette Smith, Missoula County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, told MTN News that "Missoula Search and Rescue mobilized and assisted with [a] river search."

Law enforcement was still on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

No further information is available at this time. We will report updates as we get them.

Target Range high-speed chase, Oct. 23

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader