Police seeking info about ATV stolen in St. Ignatius

Posted at 8:02 PM, Dec 28, 2023
ST. IGNATIUS — Police in St. Ignatius are looking for the public’s help in finding an ATV that was recently stolen.

According to a social media post, the ATV was taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from a home off of North Main Street in St. Ignatius.

The 2005 white Yamaha YZF450 has a red frame, new custom aftermarket headlights, and racing stickers on the front left fender.

Anyone with information about the SUV is asked to contact the Lake County Emergency Services Center at 406-883-7301 Ext. 1 and reference Case Report SI23-00000139.

