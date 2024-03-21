Police seeking information after Helena businesses burglarized

HELENA — Bloom Dispensary on Euclid in Helena was burglarized early on the morning of March 20, 2024.

We spoke to Bloom about the event.

“I ended up actually getting a call at about 3:40 from the cops stating that our store has been broken into,” said Bloom Store Director B’Linda Hofland.

According to a post by the Helena Police Department, two people broke through the glass door and forced entry into Bloom Wednesday morning.

“Only was able to get into our glass cases thankfully and only took a bong, a little dab ring, a couple dab straws. I think the alarm scared them,” Hofland said.

Bloom is equipped with both an alarm system and security cameras.

“We have alarm systems but that wasn’t a deterrence to them,” said Victoria Conrad, Regional Director of Bloom.

Along with Bloom, Wayne Miller Coins was also burglarized recently. According to a post by HPD, three suspects forced entry and took an unknown number of coins.

These people also entered by breaking the store's glass door.

“Make sure you protect your windows and doors. We have had to do this in several of our other locations as well. That definitely seems to help,” Conrad said.

HPD had described these three suspects as all medium build males wearing hoodies, beanies and facemasks.

They also took off in a gray vehicle.

Both cases remain active and HPD does not know if the two burglaries are connected.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact their dispatch center at (406) 457-8866 or people can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers.