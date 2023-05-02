Kalispell Police seeking man accused of indecent exposure at Kidsports Complex

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly exposed his genitals at the Kidsports Complex.

KPD was called to the lower baseball fields at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

According to a news release, when confronted, the man towards the softball fields to get a bicycle and left northwest towards Hutton Ranch.

Officers were not able to find the suspect.

The man was described as being a Caucasian with blond hair in his late 20s to mid-30s.

He had been wearing a plaid shirt and black pants and had reportedly been at the ballfields most of the day.

Anyone who saw the man on Saturday, or has any information to help identify him, is asked to call KPD Investigations Captain Ryan Bartholomew at 406-758-7793.