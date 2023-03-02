Watch Now
Police seize knives and gun during search Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family home, car

Kai Eiselein/AP
Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is led out of Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a status hearing. Kohberger waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing, agreeing to have it on June 26, 2023. (Kai Eiselein/New York Post via AP, Pool)
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA — New search warrants have been released in Pennsylvania, detailing what police found when searching the home that belonged to the parents of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, along with items seized from his car.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, for his alleged role in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in their Moscow home on Nov. 13, 2022.

The list of items taken from his parent's home includes:

  • Knife
  • Book with underlining on page 118
  • AT&T bill for Bryan C. Kohberger
  • Glock 22 Gen 5 .40 caliber
  • Smith & Wesson pocket knife
  • Folder containing vehicle paperwork
  • Acer Laptop
  • Green leafy substance in green container
  • Documents
  • Green leafy substance in plastic bag
  • White paper with password
  • Power cable
  • Cell phone
  • Three Glock .40 caliber magazines (empty)
  • Books
  • Black face masks
  • Prescription
  • Black gloves
  • 1 black hat, 1 black mask
  • Personal identifying documents
  • New balance shoes
  • Dark colored jacket
  • Other clothing
  • Clear plastic glove
  • Asus Laptop with damage
  • HP Laptop with damage
  • Record of sale for Glock 22
  • Criminal Psychology Book
  • Documents and DeSales University notebook
  • Multiple black gloves
  • Washington State University paperwork
  • Shop Vac
  • Note to dad from Bryan
  • Taylor cutlery knife with leather sheath

According to KREM-TV in Spokane, the search warrant details several other items including notebooks, clothing, and electronics.

A second search warrant details the items that police seized from Kohberger's car that he drove across the country from Washington State University to Pennsylvania with his dad.

Items seized from the car include:

  • Swabs
  • Loose change
  • Gloves
  • Receipts
  • Insurance & registration
  • Hiking Boots
  • Tire irons
  • Shovel
  • Goggles
  • Floor mats
  • Reflective vest
  • Used water bottles
  • Wrench
  • Door Panel
  • Seats and cushions
  • Phone Charger
  • Band Aid
  • Maps
  • Documents

The search warrant details several other items including a seatbelt, visor, and wrappers.

Other court documents unsealed earlier this week detailed other items that police seized at Kohberger's family's home.

  • 1 defiant silver flashlight
  • 4 medical-style gloves
  • A white Arizona Jean Co. large T-shirt
  • A large black Champion sweatshirt with a Washington State University Cougars logo on it
  • A pair of black and white size 13 Nike shoes
  • A pair of black Under Armor socks
  • Large black Under Armor shorts
  • Large black Under Armor boxers
  • 1 buccal swab- a DNA swab from the inside of Kohberger's cheek

Police also served a search warrant for Kohberger's apartment in Pullman.

The items police found there include multiple hair strands, a nitrile-type black glove, and two reddish-brown stained cuts from an uncased pillow.

