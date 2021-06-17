Watch
Police standoff ends peacefully in south Billings

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:59:28-04

Law enforcement negotiated a peaceful resolution to a barricaded standoff in Billings on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began at 12:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Thicket Lane, according to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Billings police, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies, and SWAT officers responded to the scene.

An investigation of a crime that happened on Tuesday night, involving assault with a deadly weapon, drew officers to the location.

The SWAT team talked with the two men using a PA system and the two men in their mid-20's came out peacefully by 4 p.m.

Wooley said potential charges will be determined after detectives process the scene and finish the investigation.

He did not identify the two men.

