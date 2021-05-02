Police: Two shots fired in the air during Billings road rage incident

BILLINGS — Billings police were called to a road rage incident where two shots were fired into the air in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant on the 4900 block of Southgate Drive in Billings at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden.

In the restaurant's drive-thru, the occupants of one vehicle confronted people in another vehicle, displayed a firearm and fired two rounds into the air, Winden wrote in the tweet.

Both vehicles left the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police identified and located the vehicle with the gun. It led police on a short pursuit before officers called it off.

The suspects in the incident have been identified, Winden wrote.