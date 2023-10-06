Polson Police Officer charged with sexual abuse of children to make initial court appearance

POLSON — The Polson police officer charged with felony sexual abuse of children is set to make his initial appearance in court.

Officer Matthew Timm is scheduled to be in Lake County District Court in Polson for his arraignment on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Timm was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Sept.13, 2023, after a flash drive containing naked pictures of an underage girl was found in a Polson home where Timm once lived.

A Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agent looked at the flash drive and found over 700 images of Jane Doe “in either a state of partial undress or fully nude” according to court documents.

Timm is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center in Kalispell on $500,000 bail.

