Polson police officer pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of children charge

POLSON — The Polson police officer charged with felony sexual abuse of children made his initial appearance in Lake County District Court on Friday afternoon.

Matthew Timm pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual abuse of children.



He was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 13, 2023, after a flash drive containing naked pictures of an underage girl was found in a Polson home where Timm once lived.

According to court documents, a Montana Division of Criminal Investigation Agent found more than 700 images of Jane Doe “in either a state of partial undress or fully nude" on the flash drive.

Timm has been with the Polson Police Department for the last two years.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 21, 2023, in Lake County District Court.