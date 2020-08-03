Potential homicide investigation underway in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A potential homicide investigation is underway in Whitefish after a person was found unresponsive behind the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bar and Grill.

Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial says police were called to the scene July 29 finding a Whitefish man unresponsive with a severe head injury.

Dial says the victim was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries on August 2.

Dial says Whitefish Police are investigating the incident and have a suspect identified.

He says the suspect is not in custody and may have fled to California.

Dial says a complete autopsy took place Monday at the State Crime Lab in Missoula.

No more information is available at this time pending the investigation.