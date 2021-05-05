Prosecutors: Billings standoff suspect allegedly raped 18-year-old multiple times

BILLINGS — Court documents released Tuesday detailed horrific crimes committed against an 18-year-old woman held hostage for seven hours in Billings Heights Monday.

Donald Foster, 47, was charged with seven felony counts of rape and one count of felony kidnapping.

Court documents state Foster was staying with his mother on the 300 block of Stillwater lane after being released from jail.

An unrelated 18-year-old woman was also staying Sunday night.

Prosecutors say the 77-year-old mother says she woke to the 18-year-old screaming and her son holding a knife.

Foster then allegedly tied up his mother and took her to a downstairs bathroom, where she escaped and ran to a neighbor's residence. Foster then repeatedly raped the 18-year-old over the next seven hours.

Court documents state the young victim was able to then convince Foster to surrender by convincing him that prison would be better than suicide. They walked out of the house together as she held his wrist.