Reward offered for information about Cascade County homicide

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, February 14, 2022, Cascade County Sheriff's deputies responded to 8535 US Highway 89 several miles east of Great Falls — the former location of the original Bar S restaurant — for a report of a deceased man.

The man was identified as Michael Lee Alan Evans of Great Falls; he was 40 years old.

Evans' death was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that it and Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of whoever was responsible for the death of Evans.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a Facebook video that detectives have identified "persons of interest" in the case, saying that "these individuals are in our community" and know the details of Evans' death.

Slaughter said that Evans and his family deserve justice, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-454-8099, the front desk at 406-454-6820, or the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 406-727-8477.

The obituary for Evans stated: "Mike graduated from Great Falls High School in 1999 where he excelled in music and was a member of Delphian choir. Mike was an integral part of the family business and worked hard to continue the family legacy of the Bar S Supper Club."