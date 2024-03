Rocker armed robbery suspect in custody on $1M bond, accused of multiple other crimes

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says a suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Feb. 29, 2024, at a hotel in Rocker — and he's facing charges for several other crimes in the area, as well.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that 37-year-old Robert Reich is being held at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Along with the armed robbery at the Rocker Inn on Feb. 29, Reich is accused of recent burglaries at Universal Athletics, Riddles Jewelry, and an incident involving the theft of tools.

The release said Reich also faces charges for possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine).

Sheriff Lester said police recovered evidence at Reich's residence after obtaining and serving a search warrant.

"This arrest is an example of how quality police work and communication between our patrol officers, our investigators, and our partners with the Department of Corrections led to the arrest of an individual responsible for multiple, serious offenses in our community," Sheriff Lester stated in the release.

Montana Parole and Probation Officers also assisted in the investigation, according to Sheriff Lester.