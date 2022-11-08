Ronan man admits to drugs, firearm charges

MISSOULA - A Ronan man accused of trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm after law enforcement found fentanyl and a gun in a vehicle during a stop pleaded guilty to charges on Monday.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says Douglas Leo Wynne, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a drug addict.

Wynne faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that in December 2021, the Northwest Drug Task Force obtained fentanyl from Wynne in Lake County.

On Dec. 1, 2021, the Flathead Tribal Police conducted a traffic stop of Wynne, who was arrested on a warrant.

The officer located a large sum of cash in Wynne’s back pocket and a small amount of a crystalline substance in his front pocket.

The owner of the vehicle Wynne was driving consented to a search, and officers found 1,468 fentanyl pills and a .45-caliber handgun.

Wynne admitted to distributing fentanyl and that cocaine in the vehicle was for personal use.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided and sentencing was set for Feb. 22, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

Wynne was released pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Flathead Tribal Police.

