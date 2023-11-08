Seeley Lake man sentenced to prison for receiving child pornography

MISSOULA — MISSOULA — A Seeley Lake man who admitted to receiving child pornography after joining a Facebook group was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Charles Lief Isaacson, 62 was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Isaacson had pleaded guilty in June to receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that in September 2022, Isaacson began communicating on Facebook with a profile he believed belonged to a child under the age of 14.

Those communications eventually resulted in Isaacson’s arrest on Oct. 25, 2022, after he arrived at a location in Missoula County to meet the child.

An investigation determined that in December 2021, Isaacson joined a Facebook group, called “Sweet Kids,” and was able to receive videos and images of minors involved in sexually explicit conduct, a news release states.

Isaacson also solicited one of the group’s members to send him child pornography outside of the group chat in a manner that would help them avoid detection by law enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney prosecuted the case.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation.