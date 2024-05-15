Sentencing date set for fatal shooting involving Butte bondsman

BUTTE — A new sentencing date is in the calendar for the men found guilty in a botched bond-jumping arrest that ended in a deadly shooting.

Jay Hubber and Nick Jaeger are now set to be sentenced on June 20 in Butte District Court.

A jury found both men guilty in March of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary in the shooting death of William Harris in his home at 815 Main Street in December of 2021.

Hubber, who was a bondsman at the time, recruited Jaeger to assist him in picking up a wanted man who was staying in Harris’ home.

The pair entered the home illegally and during a struggle, Jaeger shot Harris with Hubber's gun.

Both men remain jailed.

